Malaysia reports 3,386 new COVID-19 infections, 26 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 3,386 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,761,472, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases, 346 are imported, with 3,040 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Another 26 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,513.

Another 3,547 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,688,925.

Among the 41,034 active cases, 273 are being held in intensive care and 159 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 40,729 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and 79.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose. About 78.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 19.4 percent have received boosters.