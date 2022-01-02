New Zealand detects 2 new cases of Omicron at border

New Zealand detected two new Omicron cases at the border in two days, taking the country’s total cases of the COVID-19 variant to 90, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

New Zealand reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 over two days, including 105 community cases and 33 imported cases at the border, said the ministry.

Among the new community infections, 71 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 22 in the Bay of Plenty, seven in Waikato, four in the Lakes region and one in Hawke’s Bay.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 10,928.

There were 43 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals including five cases in intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU). The ministry also reported two deaths of COVID-19 patients over the past 48 hours in Auckland.

New Zealand recorded 13,883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 92 percent of eligible New Zealanders have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New Zealand is currently using the COVID-19 Protection Framework or traffic lights framework. Northland in the North Island is at red settings, while the rest of the country, including Auckland and capital city Wellington, is at orange settings.