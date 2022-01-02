Two Gaza rockets fall off Tel Aviv’s coast: Israeli army

Two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel but fell short in the sea, the Israeli army said in a statement on Saturday morning.

The rockets were sent from the Gaza Strip toward the Mediterranean, a military spokesperson said in a statement, adding they “fell off the coast of Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area.”

No sirens were triggered, and no interceptions were made, according to the statement.

Residents in Tel Aviv said they heard loud explosion sounds, the Hebrew-language Ynet news website reported.

The rocket launch came four days after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting in Israel.

On Wednesday, Israeli tanks fired into the Gaza Strip after gunfire from the coastal Palestinian enclave mildly injured an Israeli worker doing routine maintenance at the border barrier between Israel and Gaza.