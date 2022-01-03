Cambodia records over 5 bln USD in tax revenue in 2021: PM

The Cambodian government got 5.07 billion U.S. dollars in revenue from tax and customs in 2021, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday.

Hun Sen said the General Department of Taxation (GDT) earned 2.78 billion dollars last year, 24 percent higher than the self-imposed target, while the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) earned 2.29 billion dollars, 3 percent lower than the target.

The prime minister announced this in a speech live broadcast on the National Television of Cambodia (TVK) during a groundbreaking ceremony for building a national road in the southwestern Koh Kong province.

“Our economy is returning to normal, and our tax revenue in late 2021 was good,” he said. “Our economic growth is projected at around 3 percent last year.”

Economic growth in the Southeast Asian country is mainly driven by agriculture, garment exports, real estate and construction, and tourism.

Hun Sen said all sectors but tourism have returned to normal and that preventing the resurgence of COVID-19 infections is essential to recover the economy.

The health ministry said Monday the kingdom has reported a total of 120,516 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3,014 deaths and 116,952 recoveries.