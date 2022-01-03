Clear week ahead, but occasional showers forecast

The weather will be clear across Cyprus today, Monday, according to the Meteorological Service. However, the rains will return from tomorrow.

Monday will be most fine with some cloud cover over the mountains.



The temperature will rise to around 18 degrees inland and on the coast and around 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly clear but with the occasional shower, mainly in the mountains and in the western half of the island.

Currently there is 13 cm of snow in Troodos square.

