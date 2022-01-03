Cuba reports more than 400 daily cases of COVID-19 for second day in a row

Cuba has registered more than 400 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for the second day in a row, with 469 infections and one death reported over the last day, bringing the national total to 966,942 and the death toll to 8,324, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) said on Sunday.

The ministry added that 1,769 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, the highest number in recent months.

Havana registered the highest number of cases, with 80, followed by the province of Pinar del Rio, with 71, and the Camaguey, with 44.

An accelerated vaccination program is underway in the country, through which just over 9.6 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the Minsap.

Additionally, just over 2 million people have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

The program is being carried out using the Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02, and Soberana Plus.