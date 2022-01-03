India’s manufacturing PMI drops in December

India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 55.5 in December after touching a 10-month high at 57.6 in November, as per a survey released on Monday.

In spite of losing momentum, the index pointed to a robust improvement in overall operating conditions with new work growth and production figures remaining sharp, as sentiments dampened over concerns surrounding supply-chain disruptions, said a statement by London-based information company IHS Markit, which compiles the index.

“Manufacturers were optimistic that output would continue to increase in 2022, but business sentiment was somewhat tamed by worries surrounding the path of the pandemic, inflationary pressures and lingering supply chain disruptions,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

However, the overall degree of optimism remained below its long-run average, despite improving from November’s 17-month low.

International demand for Indian goods continued to improve in December as new export orders rose for the sixth month in succession, albeit only slightly, the statement said.