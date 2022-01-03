Malaysia reports 2,882 new COVID-19 infections, 19 more deaths

Malaysia reported another 2,882 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,764,354, according to the health ministry.

Some 333 of the new cases are imported, with 2,549 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Another 19 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,532.

About 3,291 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,692,216.

There are some 40,606 active cases, 284 are being held in intensive care and 156 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 94,040 vaccine doses administered on Sunday and some 79.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 19.7 percent have received boosters.