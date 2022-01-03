Real Madrid slip up, Atletico end losing run, Barca overcome absences to win

Real Madrid kicked off the New Year with a 1-0 defeat away to Getafe on Sunday.

Despite several cases of COVID-19 in the Real Madrid squad, the only first-team regular sidelined by the virus was Vinicius Jr, which meant Marcos Asensio and Rodrygo started alongside Karim Benzema in attack.

Enes Unal scored the only goal of the game in the 9th minute after a bad mistake from Eder Militao, and although Real Madrid had 70 percent possession and 14 shots, they were unable to beat David Soria in the Getafe goal.

Luka Modric’s effort against the woodwork was the closest they got as Getafe took three vital points in their battle to avoid relegation.

The result means Sevilla can cut Real Madrid’s lead at the top of the table to four points if they win away to Cadiz on Monday night.

Two goals from Angel Correa ended Atletico Madrid’s four-game losing streak with a 2-0 win at home to Rayo Vallecano, who had been badly affected by COVID-19 in the run up to the game.

Correa was man of the match with his goals in the 28th and 53rd minute, but Yannick Carrasco also played a big part in Atletico’s win with his trickery in attack.

FC Barcelona overcame the absence of 17 first-team players through COVID-19 and injury to win 1-0 away to Real Mallorca, who were also without several players.

Luuk de Jong was Barca’s first-half hero, with the big striker hitting the post twice in a minute – the second time with a spectacular overhead kick – before heading home a cross from the right as Mallorca keeper Manuel Reina was stranded in no-man’s land.

Goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen was Barca’s second-half hero, saving the win for his side with an astonishing reflex save to deny Mallorca left-back Jaume Costa in injury time.

Real Betis fell to their second defeat in two games after two goals from Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas gave his side a 2-0 win in the Benito Villamarin stadium.

Aspas’s first goal came from the penalty spot, while his second came after he dribbled round several defenders before slipping the ball into the net.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s debut as coach of Alaves ended in a 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad, who have now gone six league games without a win. Adnan Januzaj put Real Sociedad ahead in a game where both sides were without players due to COVID-19, but Joselu’s second-half penalty saw the points shared.

Elche played for almost half a game with 10 men after Diego Gonzalez was sent off in the 47th minute of their 0-0 draw at home to Granada for a professional foul on Luis Suarez.

Both sides had chances to win the game but a draw was probably a fair reflection of the game.

As well as Sevilla’s visit to Cadiz, Monday sees Athletic Bilbao play the 4,000th game in their 124-year history when they travel to Pamplona to face Osasuna, while Villarreal entertain bottom side Levante, who are still searching for their first league win of the campaign.