S.Korea reports 3,129 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 3,129 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 642,207.

The daily caseload was down from 3,832 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests over the weekend and tougher anti-virus measures, hovering below 4,000 for two days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 964 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 894 and 177 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 958, or 32.0 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 136 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 17,731.

The number of the Omicron variant infections was 1,318 so far, including 703 imported cases and 615 domestic transmissions, up 111 from the prior day.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,015, down nine from the previous day.

Thirty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,730. The total fatality rate was 0.89 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,284,702 people, or 86.2 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 42,603,909, or 83.0 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 18,493,667 people, or 36.0 percent of the population.