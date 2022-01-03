Saudi-led airstrikes hit Houthis-controlled camp in Yemen’s capital

The Saudi-led Arab coalition launched airstrikes on a military camp controlled by the Houthi militia in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Sunday morning, the Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported.

The airstrikes hit the camp in the western part of Sanaa. Ambulances were seen rushing to the site.

The Houthi media said the airstrikes have caused severe damage to the houses and properties of the citizens, without providing further information.

Meanwhile, the coalition said in a statement reported by the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that its airstrikes destroyed four stores in the military transport camp used by the Houthis for launching bomb-laden drones.

The airstrikes came hours after the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed three explosive-laden drones launched by the Houthis from Yemen toward Saudi Arabia’s southern cities.

The Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks against Saudi cities. In February last year, the Houthi rebels began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen.