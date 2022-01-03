Shen, Felder named CBA Players of Week

Shenzhen Aviators center Shen Zijie and Shanxi Loongs point guard Kay Felder were named Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) Players of the Week on Sunday.

Shen averaged 18.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in his past three matches going into the second stage of the regular season, shooting 82 percent from the floor and helping Shenzhen complete a 2-1 week. Shen also won last week’s edition of the award.

Shanxi kept their winning record intact in the last three matches, as Felder registered an average of 29.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 2.3 steals down the stretch.