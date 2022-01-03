Singapore’s economy grows by 7.2 pct in 2021

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry announced on Monday morning that based on advance estimates, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 7.2 percent in 2021, rebounding from the 5.4 percent contraction in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Singapore’s GDP grew by 5.9 percent year on year, moderating from the 7.1 percent growth in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter, faster than the 1.2 percent growth in the preceding quarter.

In a breakdown, Singapore’s manufacturing sector expanded by 14 percent year on year in the fourth quarter and 12.8 percent in the whole year of 2021. The construction sector expanded by 2 percent year on year in the quarter and 18.7 percent in the year. The services producing industries expanded by 4.6 percent year on year in the quarter and 5.2 percent in the year.

The advanced GDP estimates for the fourth quarter of 2021 were computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter, according to the ministry. These figures are intended as an early indication of the GDP growth in the quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available.