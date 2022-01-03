The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,084 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,855,819.

Sixteen more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country’s death toll to 51,586. The deaths include those who died in the previous months.

The number of active cases or patients still battling the disease in the country jumped to 24,992, while 21 laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines is classified “high risk” for COVID-19 again following the sharp increase in cases in the past few days, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said, adding that the positivity rate in all regions has increased.

She said the country’s national healthcare utilization rate remains at “low risk.”

Vergeire said the average daily virus cases in the Philippines increased almost seven times compared to the previous week, with Metro Manila showing rapid increase in the number of infections.

Vergeire said the DOH also noted an increase in COVID-19 patients admitted in Metro Manila hospitals.

Vergeire said the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant is likely driving the surge, as the Philippines has detected 14 Omicron cases, including three local transmissions.

Metro Manila mayors will impose measures restricting the mobility of unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people, including minors, in the capital region, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Benhur Abalos said.

Abalos said the new rules are necessary to curb the “exponential rise” in infections in Metro Manila, the region with the most active and new cases.

“It will be hard for us to go into a hard lockdown again,” Abalos told an online press conference.

He said the rules prohibit unvaccinated people from eating in restaurants, taking public transport, and entering malls, hotels, sports clubs, and public establishments.

Unvaccinated people are urged to stay at home except for essential trips to buy food and medicines.

Metro Manila is under alert level three on a scale of five from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15 due to the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Authorities tightened the COVID-19 restrictions in Metro Manila on Monday to curb the spreading infections, citing high mobility during the holiday season, poor compliance with safety health protocols, and the emergence of the Omicron variants.

The DOH reported its highest caseload on Sept. 11, 2021, with 26,303 cases, as the country grappled with the third wave of infections since January 2020.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 23.5 million people since the outbreak.