5 killed in avalanche in N. Afghanistan

At least five villagers were killed and two others wounded after an avalanche struck a far-flung area in Afghanistan’s northern province of Badakhshan on Monday, a local source confirmed on Tuesday.

“The incident happened in Tajjel village of Raghistan district Monday evening. The villagers, who were workers at a gold mine, were returning from the site to the village when they fell victim to the incident,” Hajji Sharifullah, a local elder and member of the district council, told Xinhua.

According to him, local villagers rescued the wounded and transferred them to a district hospital.

The mountainous province has seen snowfalls in recent weeks.