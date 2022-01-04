Arab League chief urges Sudanese sides for dialogue

Arab League (AL) Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit urged all sides in Sudan to reach a consensus through dialogue after Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s resignation in the wake of the political crisis in the country.

Aboul-Gheit in a statement called on all sides in Sudan “to start a dialogue and to immediately work on reaching a consensus that will preserve all the important gains that have been achieved in the past two years.”

Aboul-Gheit expressed his understanding of Hamdok’s resignation, hailing the accomplishments Hamdok had achieved during his tenure.

Hamdok on Sunday announced his resignation from his post, saying despite his efforts “to achieve the desired and necessary consensus to give citizens security, peace, justice and to stop the bloodshed, that did not happen.”

The statement said the pan-Arab body chief “follows closely the different initiatives presented lately by Sudanese political parties over tackling the challenges of the transitional period.”

“Intensive and constructive dialogue among different sides is the only way and the cornerstone of settling the current crisis for meeting the Sudanese people’s aspirations of stability, development and democratic transition,” it added.

It is not immediately clear who will succeed Hamdok and there seemed to be no promising candidates as the country has been experiencing a political crisis after Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government.

The street protests were also fuelled by popular discontent with the rising prices of food, gases and household essentials in the country.