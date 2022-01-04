At least 8 killed in Iran’s flash flooding

At least eight people were killed in flash flooding in southern Iran over the past few days, Iran’s emergency services said on Tuesday.

14 people were injured in the floods in southern provinces of Fars, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Kerman, while two are missing, Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for Iran’s emergency services, told the official IRNA news agency.

Over the past few days, most of the southern regions of the country have been affected by flash flooding and storms.

The country’s relief services have been dispatched to the flood-stricken areas and emergency services are on alert condition.