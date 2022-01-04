Chicago reports more than 800 homicides in 2021

U.S. third largest city of Chicago reported 836 homicides in 2021, in which a total of 797 people were killed, a figure not seen since 798 were slain in 1996, Chicago Tribune said on Monday, citing Chicago Police Department (CPD) data.

The Chicago police figure includes all manner of homicides, but the overwhelming majority of slayings, more than 90 percent, in the city were a result of gun violence.

There were at least 4,300 gunshot victims, including those who suffered both fatal and nonfatal injuries, according to CPD data. The number is a significant increase from 2018, when 2,800 people were shot.

CPD data also show the continued prevalence of guns in Chicago in 2021, as officers here seized 12,000 firearms, a record number, according to a statement released last week by police with their year-end data. The number of firearms seizures also included 706 assault weapons, 61 percent more compared to all of 2020.

Cook County has jurisdiction of the city of Chicago in the U.S. state of Illinois. According to a statement released by Cook County medical examiner’s office on Monday, of more than 1,000 homicides including those in Chicago handled by the office in 2021, Blacks were the victims of 80 percent of the homicides, and more than 1,000 homicides here were gun-related.

Males accounted for 88 percent of homicide deaths, 86 homicide deaths were under 18, and 12 under 10, the statement said.