Indonesia extends mobility restrictions outside Java, Bali till Jan. 17

The Indonesian government has decided to extend the policy on public mobility restrictions, locally known as PPKM, outside the islands of Java and Bali from Jan. 4 to 17, 2022 although COVID-19 cases continue to decline, a senior minister said on Monday.

The number of districts/cities with PPKM level 1 has currently increased from 191 to 227, those with level 2 dropped from 169 to 148, and those with level 3 decreased from 26 to 11, and no districts/cities were on status 4, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto told a virtual press conference on Monday.

PPKM level 1 means the vaccination of the first dose reaches at least 70 percent and that for the elderly aged over 60 years is at least 60 percent,

PPKM level 2 means that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is between 20 and 50 persons per 100,000 people per week, level 3 is when the number of positive cases of COVID-19 ranges between 50 and 150 persons per 100,000 people per week, and level 4 is when the number of positive cases of COVID-19 is more than 150 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people.