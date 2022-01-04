Israel daily COVID-19 cases top 10,000

Israel on Tuesday reported 10,720 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,409,944, the Israeli Ministry of Health said.

This is the first time that the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Israel has exceeded 10,000 since Sept. 13, 2021.

The new daily figure is significantly higher than the 6,570 cases reported on Monday.

The number of deaths from the virus rose to 8,247, with two new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 108 to 117.

The number of active cases increased by 46,455, the highest since Oct. 1, 2021.

Israel’s COVID-19 reproduction number indicator, also known as the R number, has risen to 1.91, up from 0.73 in early November 2021.