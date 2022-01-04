Israel detects bird flu outbreak in northern village

Israel has detected an outbreak of the pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in a northern village, the state’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said in a statement on Monday.

The bird flu was detected among 42,000 turkeys in the village of Nahalal, the ministry noted.

In recent weeks, the virus has been detected in dozens of chicken and turkey coops in northern and southern Israel, leading to the killing of hundreds of thousands of hens, and a shortage of eggs in the country.

In response, the ministry opened the market to the duty-free import of tens of millions of eggs.

In addition, more than 5,000 cranes died in late December from bird flu on the Hula Lake in northeastern Israel.

Due to the spread of the flu, Israel’s environmental protection minister Tamar Zandberg on Monday signed an ordinance that bans all hunting in the country until the end of the hunting season on Jan. 31.

H5N1 bird flu can also infect other animals, such as pigs, cats and tigers, and in rare cases humans as well.

The first symptoms of bird flu in humans are usually severe respiratory illness and fever.