Kenyan police arrest 5 suspects over murder of 7 civilians

Kenyan police said Tuesday they are holding five suspects who have been arrested in connection with the killing of seven civilians in the coastal region on Monday.

National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the suspects were nabbed on Tuesday over the attack at Widhu Majembeni and Bobo-Sunkia – both in Lamu – that saw seven people killed in separate incidents on Monday.

Shioso said the suspects are being interrogated over the terror attack which is linked to land disputes.

He added that the investigating team is following leads in a bid to establish whether the attack has any connections with the outlawed al-Shabab or their sympathizers operating in the area.

“All the suspects are locals and we are talking to them to establish more about the attack,” he said in a brief statement.

Lamu County has been in the spotlight for some years now owing to increased scathing attacks by the militants that have left hordes of security officers and civilians dead.