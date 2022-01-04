Lebanese currency sinks to new low

The Lebanese pound on Tuesday sank to a new historic low on the black market amid the country’s economic and financial crisis, local media reported.

The exchange rate of one U.S. dollar has reached 29,700 Lebanese pounds, increasing by 2,000 Lebanese pounds in two days, according to the Elnashra news website.

Nassib Ghobril, head of the Economic Research and Analysis at the Byblos Bank Group, attributed this sudden collapse in the local currency to escalatory speeches among political parties over the past two days.

Ghobril told Xinhua that the slump of the Lebanese pound is also due to the drop of capital inflows with Lebanese authorities failing to take proper measures to restore investments in the country.

A lack of sound regulation by authorities also allowed speculators to manipulate the parallel market, Ghobril added.

The Lebanese pound has been pegged to the dollar since the 1990s and the exchange rate has been fixed at 1507.5 Lebanese pounds per U.S. dollar.