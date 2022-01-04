Lebanese president urges vaccination amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday urged Lebanese citizens and residents in the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency reported.

Aoun called on people to respond to the vaccination campaigns organized by the Health Ministry in various regions.

“We have noticed a remarkable increase in infections among unvaccinated people especially,” the president said.

The country has seen a surge in cases as a large number of Lebanese expatriates returned during the season of Christmas and the New Year.

The caseload of COVID-19 in Lebanon reached 732,733, while the death toll stood at 9,154. Only 36 percent of the population have received both shots.