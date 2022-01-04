Mexico midfielder Lira leaves Pumas

Mexico international midfielder Erik Lira parted ways with Pumas on Monday ahead of his expected move to Liga MX rivals Cruz Azul.

The 21-year-old made 58 appearances across all competitions for Pumas following his arrival at the club at the age of 13.

“Thank you very much for all of your dedication while wearing and defending our colors,” read a Pumas statement posted on social media.

Cruz Azul did not immediately comment, but local media said an announcement confirming his arrival at the Mexico City club was imminent.

Lira, who has been capped twice for Mexico’s national team, is expected to be available for Cruz Azul’s 2022 Liga MX opener against Tijuana on Saturday.