Relocation of Xylofagou Post Office

The Cyprus Post wish to inform the public that, as of 3 January 2022, Xylofagou Post Office will be relocated to 17B Anastasi Manoli street, 7520 Xylofagou (Community Council Building).

The new Post Office which will also function as a Citizen Center (KE.PO) has been selected to serve the residents of the wider area of Xylofagou and will provide the whole range of postal services.

The P.O.Boxes will be transferred to the new office, with the same number and postal code. The owners of P.O.Boxes will be provided with new keys, without charges, and are kindly requested to collect them the soonest possible as from 3rd January, 2022.