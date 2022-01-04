Russia confirms 16,343 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 16,343 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,554,309, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 835 to 311,353, while the number of recoveries increased by 24,037 to 9,548,076.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported 1,335 new cases, taking its total to 2,036,375, while Russia’s second largest city Saint Petersburg reported 1,341 new cases, taking its total to 856,251.

Over 78.6 million Russian citizens had received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Thursday and over 74.5 million of them had been fully vaccinated.