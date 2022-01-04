S.Korea reports 3,024 more COVID-19 cases

South Korea reported 3,024 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, raising the total number of infections to 645,226.

The daily caseload was down from 3,126 in the previous day, hovering below 4,000 for three days due to toughened anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 903 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 916 and 162, respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 908, or 31.4 percent of the total local transmission.

Among the new cases, 135 were imported, lifting the total to 17,866.

The number of infected people in a severe condition stood at 973, down 42 from the previous day.

Fifty-one more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,781. The total fatality rate was 0.90 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 44,239,358 people, or 86.2 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 42,621,496, or 83.1 percent of the population.

Those who received booster jabs were 18,965,833 people, or 37.0 percent of the population.