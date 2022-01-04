Singapore’s manufacturing PMI rises marginally to 50.7 in December 2021

The Singapore purchasing managers’ index (PMI), an early indicator of manufacturing activity, recorded a marginal increase of 0.1 points from the previous month to post a faster rate of expansion at 50.7 in December 2021.

The overall manufacturing sector has now recorded 18 months of consecutive expansion, Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) said on Tuesday

The electronics sector PMI posted an increase of 0.2 points from the previous month to record a faster rate of expansion at 51 last December. This is the 17th month of expansion for the electronics sector.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Singapore’s manufacturing sector expanded by 14 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter and 12.8 percent in the whole year of 2021, according to the advance estimated data released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Monday.