32,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in 2021: UN migration agency

The International Organization for Migration said Tuesday that more than 32,000 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya in 2021.

“In 2021, 32,425 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya,” the UN agency said.

It said that 655 illegal migrants died and 897 others went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route in 2021.

In 2020, a total of 11,891 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, while 381 died and 597 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route, said the agency.

Libya, which has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, has become a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores.

Rescued migrants have stayed in overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers.