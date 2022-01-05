Anti-COVID oral drug Molnupiravir to be available at Indian pharmacies

Indian companies have priced anti-COVID drug Molnupiravir at 0.5 U.S. dollars per capsule and will be available across retail pharmacies across the country from next week, Indian pharmaceutical companies Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Mankind Pharma said Tuesday.

The total treatment cost of 40 capsules over five days would cost 18.8 U.S. dollars, and the companies claimed that it would be the most affordable treatment option available to COVID-19 patients.

Last year, Dr. Reddy’s entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply Molnupiravir to India and over 100 low and middle-income countries and regions.

Other Indian companies, including Cipla and Sun Pharmaceutical, are also set to launch the oral anti-viral drug for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of developing severe disease.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,960,261 on Tuesday, with 37,379 new confirmed cases registered in the past 24 hours in the South Asian country, showed latest data from the federal health ministry.