Dutch league leaders PSV sign Veerman as Propper retires

Eredivisie leaders PSV have attracted midfielder Joey Veerman of SC Heerenveen as a replacement for former Dutch international Davy Propper who announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The contract of the 30-year-old Propper, which ran until mid-2023, was terminated by mutual agreement.

The Dutch international, who played his last match for the Netherlands in November 2019, said he had lost the motivation to continue as a professional soccer player.

“I made the final decision to quit my playing career before Christmas and it feels like a relief. I know I’ve made the right choice,” Propper said.

Propper returned to PSV in the summer of 2021 after four years with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

“When I was abroad, I gradually lost the love for the game,” Propper added. “It was difficult for me to observe the discipline needed to perform at my best and have my life ruled by a hectic football schedule. I had hoped to rediscover the joy in playing football but it was not to be the same, as I don’t feel comfortable in the world of football. I don’t want to be part of it any longer.”

PSV acted quickly and bought 23-year-old Veerman from Heerenveen as a replacement for a reported transfer fee of around 6 million euros (6.8 million U.S. dollars). The midfielder signed a contract with immediate effect until the summer of 2026.

“I am really looking forward to playing my football at this wonderful club, leaders in the Dutch top flight,” Veerman said. “I have to perform well each week and that’s the kind of challenge I relish.”