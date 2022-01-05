Humanitarians fight challenging weather to deliver aid to Afghans: UN

The United Nations and partners delivering relief in Afghanistan are fighting harsh winter weather which has exacerbated severe conditions for many, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday.

“Heavy snowfall and rain have affected a number of areas in the past 24 hours, with snow disrupting flights to and from Kabul Airport,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. “Further snow and low temperatures are forecast in the coming days.”

The struggle comes as part of the humanitarian commitment to scale up operations, OCHA said. Last month they reached 7 million of Afghanistan’s population of about 39 million.

The humanitarians deliver cash and non-food items and, in various parts of Afghanistan, winterization support, the office said.

Donors provided 1.5 billion U.S. dollars for the two humanitarian appeals for the country in 2021, OCHA said. That figure includes 776 million dollars, or 128 percent, of the 606 million dollars required for a flash appeal, and 730 million dollars, or 84 percent, of the 869 million sought in the humanitarian response plan.