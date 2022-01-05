Indian capital’s health minister warns of 3rd wave of COVID-19

Local health minister of Delhi Satyendra Jain said Wednesday that the third wave of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has set in and Delhi is likely to report around 10,000 daily new cases.

“In the country, the third wave has set in, and for Delhi, it is the fifth wave,” Jain told media.

“Yesterday, new cases in a single day were close to 5,500 and today, by the evening, the cases would be close to 10,000 (though the data is being compiled),” he said, adding that the daily positivity rate was set to rise to nearly 10 percent.

The positivity rate on Tuesday reportedly stood at 8.3 percent, a significant increase from 6.46 percent the previous day.

The minister cautioned Delhi residents that although symptoms of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 seem to be mild, all precautions must be taken strictly.

Jain said that 40 percent of the beds in private hospitals had been reserved “to ensure that the health system of the capital would not be overwhelmed by the surge of cases.”

He also said only 300-400 samples from Delhi were being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

On Tuesday Delhi’s local government imposed a weekend curfew and ordered staff of government offices to work from home to contain the spike in COVID-19 cases, and private offices can only function at 50 percent capacity.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said on the same day that he tested positive for COVID-19. He then started self-isolation at home.