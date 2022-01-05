Indonesia reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Indonesia confirmed 299 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its tally of infections to 4,263,732, according to the country’s health ministry.

The ministry also reported that the death toll from COVID-19 in the country rose by three to 144,105, while 168 more people recovered the disease during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,114,969.

So far, at least 150 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in the archipelagic country.

Indonesia on Tuesday continued to impose its extended policy on four-tiered COVID-19 restrictions on public activities nationwide, which is set to end on Jan. 17.

Authorities have called on the public to keep implementing health protocols amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

The government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to prevent more coronavirus cases. More than 166.65 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 114.56 million have taken the second dose.

Aiming to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country, the Indonesian government has so far administered over 282.51 million doses of vaccines, including the third booster jabs.