Israel intercepts Hezbollah drone near Lebanon border: military

Israeli military said on Tuesday that it intercepted a Hezbollah drone near the border with Lebanon.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down after it crossed the border from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) will continue to act to prevent any violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel,” the statement read.

In a similar incident in August, Israel intercepted a drone of the Iran-backed group after it crossed into Israel, said the military.

Israel and Hezbollah are sworn enemies, who fought a full-fledged war in 2006 that took place mostly on the Lebanese soil.