Israeli PM speaks with British counterpart on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke by phone on a variety of topics of common interest, including the Iranian nuclear issue.

“The two discussed various issues of interest to both countries, especially the Iranian nuclear issue and regional issues against the background of the Vienna talks,” Bennett’s office said in a statement.

The two leaders stressed the “importance of continued bilateral coordination in order to achieve common goals,” said the statement.

Senior Israeli officials have been on a diplomatic blitz to persuade world powers to take a tough line on Iran. Bennett has been a vocal opponent of reaching a nuclear agreement. He indicated a week ago that while he would not reject a “good” nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, he doubted that such a deal could be reached during the current talks.

Israel believes Iran is secretly pursuing nuclear weapons, an allegation Iran has frequently rejected.