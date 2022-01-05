Jordan’s king meets visiting Israeli defense minister

King Abdullah II of Jordan on Wednesday met with visiting Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the capital Amman.

During the meeting, the king stressed the need to keep calm in the Palestinian Territories, according to a statement by the Royal Court.

The Jordanian king also underlined the demand to take necessary measures to achieve just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

The meeting covered a number of issues of mutual concern, as well as ways of maintaining security and stability in the region, the statement said.

For his part, Gantz thanked King Abdullah II for Jordan’s “critical role” in maintaining regional peace and stability, Gantz’s office said in a statement.

Hailing the improvement of bilateral relations since Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office in June, the minister also expressed his “commitment to further developing security, economic and civilian exchanges,” according to the statement.

After the visit, Gantz tweeted the meeting “reflected the enduring ties and excellent cooperation between our countries.”

It was Gantz’s latest meeting with senior Arab leaders. Last Wednesday, he met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss economic and security issues.