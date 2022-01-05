King, Queen of Sweden test positive for COVID-19

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden have tested positive for COVID-19, the Royal Court said here on Tuesday.

Both have had three vaccine doses and their symptoms are reportedly mild.

“The royal couple have isolated themselves at home in accordance with the rules, and contact tracing is ongoing,” the Royal Court said in a statement.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel tested positive for COVID-19 in March last year. In November 2020, Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia also tested positive.

On Dec. 23, Sweden tightened restrictions in response to the rising number of new infections. During the week of Dec. 20, the Omicron variant of coronavirus was already the dominant strain in some of Sweden’s regions.

On Dec. 30, 11,507 new cases were confirmed among the population of 10.4 million — the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of confirmed infections is approaching 1.358 million, and a total of 15,330 deaths have been recorded.

Also, the number of hospitalized patients, most of them unvaccinated, has increased considerably in the past few weeks and many of the country’s regions now report that their hospitals are operating at full capacity.