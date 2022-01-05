Libyan Presidential Council, parliament agree on need for national reconciliation

The Libyan Presidential Council and the roadmap committee formed by the Libyan House of Representatives (parliament) on Tuesday agreed on the need for national reconciliation in the country.

“The meeting discussed national reconciliation as one of the main tasks of the Presidential Council and the basis of the Committee’s roadmap,” the House of Representatives said in a statement.

They agreed to continue communicating to reach consensus on realizing a comprehensive reconciliation, it added.

Libya had been expected to hold presidential elections on Dec. 24, 2021. However, the High National Elections Commission has announced a proposal to postpone the elections due to technical and legal issues.

The House of Representatives has formed the committee to propose a roadmap, which is aimed at considering several proposals to address the failure to hold presidential elections on time, in addition to determining the fate of the current interim government.

The elections are part of a roadmap adopted by the United Nations-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, in order to restore stability in Libya following years of political division and insecurity.