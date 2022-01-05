Palestine’s economy expected to grow by 4 pct in 2022: PM

The Palestinian economy is expected to see a 4-percent increase this year.

During a weekly meeting of the Palestinian cabinet, Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye said he expected the value of the gross national income and the total national disposable income to increase by 3.2 percent and 4.2 percent respectively in 2022, according to an official statement.

The total consumption in 2022 is likely to grow by 2 percent year-on-year, the prime minister added.

According to official data, the Palestinian economy grew by 6.7 percent in 2021.