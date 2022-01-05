Rocket hits Iraqi military base near Baghdad airport

A rocket hit on Wednesday an Iraqi military base near Baghdad International Airport without causing casualties, the Iraqi military said.

The attack occurred before dawn when the rocket was fired from the al-Jihad neighborhood in southwestern Baghdad and landed on an army base known as Camp Victory, which houses some U.S. experts and agencies, the Iraqi Joint Operation Command said in a statement.

Security personnel also spotted a rocket launcher with an unfired rocket in the al-Jihad neighborhood and defused it, the statement said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the security forces have launched an investigation into the incident, according to the statement.

The attack came a day after two drones were shot down outside the perimeter of Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Iraq’s western province of Anbar, and two days after two drones were reportedly shot down at the military base of Camp Victory.

The attacks came on the second anniversary of a deadly attack by a U.S. drone on a convoy near Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

On Jan. 5, 2020, just two days after the U.S. attack, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country.

On Dec. 29, 2021, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed the end of the U.S.-led coalition forces’ combat mission in Iraq after the withdrawal of the forces from his country. ■