UN envoy reiterates support for Libyan electoral process

United Nations envoy Stephanie Williams on Monday reiterated the world body’s support for the electoral process in Libya.

The UN secretary-general’s special adviser for Libya made the remarks during a meeting with the Libyan presidential council in the capital, saying it is important to consolidate efforts to “push the electoral process forward, address existing bottlenecks, and embark on an inclusive and comprehensive national reconciliation process.”

“I reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to providing all the necessary support to the Libyan people and authorities in achieving these critical objectives,” the envoy wrote on Twitter.

Libya’s presidential election was due to take place on Dec. 24, 2021. The country’s High National Elections Commission suggested on Dec. 22 that the election be postponed by a month to Jan. 24 over technical and legal concerns.

The election is part of a roadmap adopted by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to help restore peace to the country after years of political turmoil and violence.