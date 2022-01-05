Xavi tells Dembele: You won’t be happier anywhere than at Barca

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez sent a message to winger Ousmane Dembele advising the Frenchman to accept the club’s offer of a new contract.

Dembele has been free to negotiate with other clubs from the start of the year after so far failing to sign a new deal with Barca. That means the forward, who cost over 100 million euros in 2017, could leave for free at the end of June, although Xavi believes Dembele would be making a mistake in leaving the Camp Nou.

“This is the best project for him,” said the coach in his press conference ahead of Barca’s Copa del Rey debut away to Linares.

“He won’t be as happy anywhere as he is at Barca,” added Xavi, who admitted that Dembele would have to “make an effort and think about the future.”

The coach also discussed the future of reserve keeper Neto, who could also be on his way out as he looks to play more matches, and Xavi admitted he has “spoken to him about his situation,” saying he had been “very clear with him,” and adding that he would decide Wednesday whether Neto would start in the cup.

One player who could take part in Wednesday’s game is Dani Alves with the 38-year-old in line to make his first appearance since his surprise return to the club at the end of last year.

“He looks very good, he is spectacular in training, with a lot of intensity. He is going to help us a lot with his runs down the wing.”

“Even though he is 38 years old, if he plays the way he is training, he’s going to be a big help for us in a lot of games,” commented Xavi.