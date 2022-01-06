COVID-19 troubles: Bayern promote two 16-year-olds to first-team

Mixed feelings have taken hold of Julian Nagelsmann ahead of possibly the most unusual game of his coaching career.

Ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga match with Borussia Monchengladbach, the Bayern Munich coach will be without 13 of his best players due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Key performers such as Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Alphonso Davies have been placed in quarantine after testing positive.

Niklas Sule and Leon Goretzka remain doubtful due to injuries, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr are absent after joining up with their national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations.

To close the gaps in his squad, Nagelsmann called for the return of under-17 youngsters such as Arijon Ibrahimovic and Paul Wanner (both 16) from a training camp of the German national youth team in Spain.

Next to the youngsters, the Bayern coach also appointed five other talents under the age of 20. “I am not going to complain about the situation. It is what it is and we take it as it is,” the Bayern coach commented.

Nagelsmann hopes the current difficulties are only a part-time problem, and that he won’t meet them again when the UEFA Champions League restarts in February.

Bayern failed to have Friday’s game canceled, as regulations say games must be run when 15 players are available.

“It might be an extremely challenging situation. But from a coach’s point, it is extremely interesting as well,” Nagelsmann stated ahead of the first match after the Bundesliga’s winter break.

The Bayern coach said he would adjust his match plan and “think about positions a player might not have played in before.”

The club announced it would keep in close contact with local health authorities “as they decide on the game due to the type of virus Alphonso Davies was infected by.”

If the Canadian international is found to have caught the new Omicron variant, Bayern’s entire squad might have to be isolated for 14 days.

Across Europe, the growing number of infections of the new Omicron variant is causing increasing turbulence in professional football.

“All these troubles are not only about COVID-19, it’s about players’ health. Some returned from injury and we have to take care that they are in the best shape for the rest of the season,” Nagelsmann said.

The Bayern coach said Joshua Kimmich has returned and is at peak fitness after his COVID-19 infection. “He will be on the pitch as his figures are at a top level again.”

Bayern has increased its hygiene measures over the winter break. “We don’t eat together, we don’t change in the same room, we keep our distance whenever possible,” Nagelsmann said.

The Bayern coach rejected accusations that the club failed to set up strict rules for players’ holidays, with several players becoming infected while visiting foreign countries.

“Christmas is a family thing, we can’t tell anyone not to see his family over that time. My players are grown-up humans and they followed the regulations,” Nagelsmann added. ■