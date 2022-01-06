Cuba tightens COVID-19 border controls amid surging cases

Cuba on Wednesday tightened COVID-19 border control measures in a bid to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The surge in cases follows the resumption of international flights in mid-November and Christmas season gatherings.

International travelers flying into Cuba will now be asked to show proof of vaccination, as well as negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.

In addition, random PCR tests will be conducted at the country’s airports, according to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

Children under 12 will not be required to show vaccination passports when visiting the Caribbean nation.

Meanwhile, all passengers flying into Cuba from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique must stay at designated quarantine hotels for a week at their own expense.

Cuba reported its first case of the Omicron variant on Dec. 8, after a healthcare worker who had traveled to Mozambique tested positive for the virus.

So far, the island nation has recorded 92 cases of the new variant, the ministry said.

On Wednesday, the Caribbean nation registered 967 new daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no related deaths, for a total of 969,138 cases and a pandemic death toll of 8,324.