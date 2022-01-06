Egypt seizes ancient coins, candlestick at airport

Egypt’s archeological unit and the police at Cairo International Airport seized on Wednesday nine ancient coins and a yellow copper-made candlestick, which a passenger attempted to smuggle abroad.

The gold and silver coins date back to different eras of ancient Egypt, including Ptolemaic, Byzantine and Greek, said the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a statement.

“The examination and inspection process confirmed the antiquity of the coins and that they are subject to the Antiquities Protection Law in 1983,” it added.

“All legal measures will be taken in this regard,” said the statement.