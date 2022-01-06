Oil prices rise after OPEC+ decision, U.S. inventory data

Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as investors sifted through major oil producers’ latest decision on output and a U.S. fuel inventory report.

The West Texas Intermediate for February delivery added 86 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at 76.99 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for March delivery increased 80 cents, or 1 percent, to close at 80.80 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

“The market is clearly concentrating on the price-supportive news: the further increase in oil production has been interpreted more as a sign that OPEC+ sees the risks to oil demand posed by Omicron as being low,” Barbara Lambrecht, energy analyst at Commerzbank Research, said Wednesday in a note.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, said on Tuesday after a meeting via video conference that it would stick to the plan to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in February. The move was roughly in line with market expectations.

Elsewhere, the newly-released report on U.S. fuel inventory painted a mixed picture.

U.S. crude oil inventories decreased by 2.1 million barrels during the week ending Dec. 31, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday.

According to the EIA, total motor gasoline inventories increased by 10.1 million barrels last week, while distillate fuel inventories increased by 4.4 million barrels.