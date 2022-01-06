Russia confirms 15,772 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 15,772 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,585,984, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 828 to 313,015, while the number of recoveries increased by 25,581 to 9,600,728.

Meanwhile, Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,307 new cases, taking its total to 2,040,649. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,273 new cases.

The level of herd immunity in the country stands at 61.8 percent, data released on Thursday showed.