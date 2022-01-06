Turkey requires booster dose for fans to attend football matches

Turkey imposed a booster vaccine dose requirement for fans to attend football matches in stadiums, amid skyrocketing daily COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Turkish Football Federation announced on Wednesday that the audience is required to show proof of a third vaccine dose to enter stadiums, adding that they do not have to wait for the 14-day immunity period after having their booster shots.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases has been soaring in the country of 83 million people in the last ten days.

The daily infections jumped to nearly 55,000 on Tuesday, up from 20,000 on Dec. 26, 2021.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the Omicron variant was behind the sharp increase, urging people to follow the pandemic-related rules and get vaccinated.

So far, over 133 million vaccine doses have been administered, and the vaccination rate among the adult population reached 83.38 percent, according to the latest data released by the ministry.

The number of Turkish citizens who have got their third vaccine doses has surpassed 20 million, it added. ■